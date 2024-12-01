Purdue Volleyball Earns NCAA Tournament Hosting Slot

Purdue will play in the first round on Thursday, December 5th as the Four seed in its regional against Western Michigan .

A 25-6 season and top 10 ranking for most of the year has paid off for Purdue volleyball. Purdue had just one loss outside of the final top 10 in the AVCA rankings, and that was at No. 11 Kansas . That consistency led to Purdue being named as one of 16 hosts for the first and second rounds of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The second first round game will be BYU vs. Loyola-Chicago, with the Cougars as the 5 seed in the region.

Western Michigan is 20-12 on the season and they are the champions of the MAC. BYU is 19-9 on the year and near the bottom of the top 25 nationally. Loyola-Chicago is 21-11 and has a win over Western Michigan earlier in the year.

Purdue's seed is actually lower than last year, as it was a three seed in its region. Should Purdue reach the Sweet 16 it will likely have to face No. 3 ranked Louisville at Louisville. The Cardinals will be especially motivated, as this year's Volleyball Final Four is at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, so they get to play at home throughout the tournament. Purdue and BYU played an epic Sweet 16 match in 2021 that Purdue won in five sets, with the final set going 18-16 in favor of the Boilers.