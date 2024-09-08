Purdue's first weekend away from home was quite a successful one. The No. 8 ranked volleyball team stayed perfect on the season with a three game road trip in Utah, taking on California, Utah, and Utah State. The Boilermakers dropped just one set on the weekend and continue to play as one of the best teams in the country.

Purdue 3, California 1

The Golden Bears were the only team to take a set from Purdue this weekend, and they did challenge Purdue early. Cal led 23-21 before Purdue came back to win 29-27. Purdue was then dominant in set 2 25-12. Cal rallied to take set 3 25-18 before Purdue took set four 25-23 to close out the close win. Taylor Anderson had 52 assists from her setter position plus an additional 11 digs. Chloe Chicoine had a double-double on the outside with 15 digs and 10 kills while Keena Wollard had 11 kills. Raven Colvin had a great match at the end of sets, denying two sets poitns for Cal in set 1 and a clutch kill late in set 4.

Purdue 3, Utah 0

On Friday night Purdue handed the Utes their first loss of the season. Much like the Cal match, Purdue was pushed in the first set, winning 29-27 after fighting off four straight set points. Wollard provided the kill that clinched the set. In set 2 Purdue fared better with a 25-20 win, and followed it with a dominant 25-13 win in set 3. Eva Hudson was the star in this match with 18 kills as the front line of Chicoine-Colvin-Hudson continues to play extremely well. Colvin had nine blocks as well.

Purdue 3, Utah State 0

Purdue made it a perfect road trip on Saturday night with a sweep of a Utah State team that was a 6 seed in last year's NCAA Tournament. The Boilers won 25-18, 25-16, 25-22 behind 17 combined blocks at the net. Chicoine had 13 kills, eight digs, and a career high four blocks. This marked the second time in three years Purdue is 6-0 through the first two weeks of the season. Purdue is on the road next week at the four-team SMU tournament in Dallas. Purdue will face Houston on Friday before either SMU or No. 9 ranked Kentucky on Saturday.

