PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago other sports Edit

Purdue Volleyball Remains Perfect in Utah

Purdue Boilermakers outside hitter Chloe Chicoine (2) grabs a ball Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, during Purdue volleyball practice at Bimel Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue Boilermakers outside hitter Chloe Chicoine (2) grabs a ball Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, during Purdue volleyball practice at Bimel Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

Purdue's first weekend away from home was quite a successful one. The No. 8 ranked volleyball team stayed perfect on the season with a three game road trip in Utah, taking on California, Utah, and Utah State. The Boilermakers dropped just one set on the weekend and continue to play as one of the best teams in the country.

Advertisement

Purdue 3, California 1

The Golden Bears were the only team to take a set from Purdue this weekend, and they did challenge Purdue early. Cal led 23-21 before Purdue came back to win 29-27. Purdue was then dominant in set 2 25-12. Cal rallied to take set 3 25-18 before Purdue took set four 25-23 to close out the close win.

Taylor Anderson had 52 assists from her setter position plus an additional 11 digs. Chloe Chicoine had a double-double on the outside with 15 digs and 10 kills while Keena Wollard had 11 kills. Raven Colvin had a great match at the end of sets, denying two sets poitns for Cal in set 1 and a clutch kill late in set 4.

Purdue 3, Utah 0

On Friday night Purdue handed the Utes their first loss of the season. Much like the Cal match, Purdue was pushed in the first set, winning 29-27 after fighting off four straight set points. Wollard provided the kill that clinched the set.

In set 2 Purdue fared better with a 25-20 win, and followed it with a dominant 25-13 win in set 3. Eva Hudson was the star in this match with 18 kills as the front line of Chicoine-Colvin-Hudson continues to play extremely well. Colvin had nine blocks as well.

Purdue 3, Utah State 0

Purdue made it a perfect road trip on Saturday night with a sweep of a Utah State team that was a 6 seed in last year's NCAA Tournament. The Boilers won 25-18, 25-16, 25-22 behind 17 combined blocks at the net.

Chicoine had 13 kills, eight digs, and a career high four blocks. This marked the second time in three years Purdue is 6-0 through the first two weeks of the season.

Purdue is on the road next week at the four-team SMU tournament in Dallas. Purdue will face Houston on Friday before either SMU or No. 9 ranked Kentucky on Saturday.

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com

Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3B1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvcHVyZHVlLXZvbGxleWJhbGwtcmVtYWlucy1wZXJmZWN0LWluLXV0 YWgiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxs JwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Y3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxl bWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsK ICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpz IHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3Jj ID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwu cGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3Jl Y2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUz QSUyRiUyRnB1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnB1cmR1ZS12b2xs ZXliYWxsLXJlbWFpbnMtcGVyZmVjdC1pbi11dGFoJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMzcm Y3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVu ZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK