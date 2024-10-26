Purdue volleyball swept in sold-out Mackey matchup

Raven Colvin has manned the center of Purdue's front court like few players in the country this season. But Saturday, the lurking, domineering presence of Wisconsin's 6-foot-9 Anna Smrek proved unmovable.

Colvin, a senior middle blocker, handily leads the Big Ten in blocks per set and excels on offense. But it was Smrek who put up gaudy numbers from the middle blocker spot in a grit-filled, Wisconsin wipeout.

The No. 8 Badgers (15-4, 9-1 Big Ten) disposed of No. 10 Purdue (16-5, 7-3) in three sets, even with nearly 15,000 gold-shirted fans packed into Mackey Arena and the Big Ten's third place spot on the line. Smrek, with a team-leading 14.5 points, and her teammates didn't let Purdue get comfortable, head coach Dave Shondell said.

"We're playing Indiana in here, and we're as comfortable as you could be sitting in your lazy boy chair, watching TV," Shondell said, referring to Purdue's 3-0 win against the Hoosiers a week ago. "Then tonight, we didn't do the opposite of that, but it wasn't exactly what we were looking for."

Smrek is the tallest-standing example of what Shondell said is the "biggest team in the history of volleyball."

The 6-foot-4 Sarah Franklin and 6-foot-7 Carter Booth, both All-Americans, are further proof.



In a grimy, defensive game in which both teams hit under .200, defending the Badgers' size wasn't the issue, Shondell said – it was scoring. Wisconsin served well and kept the pressure on, and Purdue's predictable passing didn't help.

"That's really hard for our outside hitters," said junior outside hitter Eva Hudson. "Because (Wisconsin knows) exactly where they're going to go."



