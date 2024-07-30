There are high expectations in Mackey Arena this fall, and I don't mean for men's and women's basketball. Purdue volleyball announced that it will play a pair of matches this coming season in Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers return an extremely talented front line with Eva Hudson, Raven Colvin, and Chloe Chicoine from a team that reached the Sweet 16 last year. The Boilermakers will host Indiana on October 19 for the annual Monon Spike trophy match, followed by Wisconsin on October 26.

"It's time to take our Boilermakers back into Mackey Arena," Shondell said. "The opportunity to grow our program - as well as our sport - is essential right now. Holloway is a special home, but for a few matches this fall, our team and Boilermaker Nation, must make Mackey Arena the best home-court environment in the land."

The match against Indiana will be for the Monon Spike, a trophy that practically set up residence in West Lafayette before Indiana captured it in Bloomington last season. The win broke a 20-match losing streak for the Hoosiers against Indiana.

The Wisconsin match will also be a very good one. The Badgers won the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and were in the Final Four in 2023. Purdue edged them in a five-set match in Holloway Gym last season when they were ranked third.

The announcement comes on the heels of the program's first complete season sell-out in 2023. Meanwhile, a waiting list for season tickets was formed over three years ago.Last season, Purdue (23-9, 15-5 Big Ten) finished third in the league standings and No. 13 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) final poll.

Purdue's 2024 season will begin at home with the Stacey Clark Classic on Friday, August 30 vs. Kansas State and will face six non-conference matchups vs. 2023 NCAA tournament teams before Big Ten action begins on Wednesday, September 25 vs. Penn State at home.



