Purdue dominated in their season opener, forcing 21 turnovers and holding a 52-34 edge on the glass to beat Milwaukee by 31 points.



Coach Painter's two true freshman guards both showed they were ready for college basketball. Fletcher Loyer hit 5 three-pointers and Braden Smith had 7 steals to ease worry about Purdue's inexperience in the backcourt.



Zach Edey never got going on the offensive end, but had one of his best defensive performances of his career. He had 6 blocks and 17 rebounds while scoring just 12 points.



Coach Painter played 9 players double-digit minutes confirming that one of this team's biggest strengths is depth. Every one of those players besides Brian Waddell scored at least 7 points. Six Purdue players made a three-point attempt.



Purdue was 18-22 from the free throw line.