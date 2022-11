It was far from a sexy win, but the Purdue Boilermakers put away Austin Peay 63-44 in Mackey Arena last night.

Threes were not falling, turnovers happened, but what won the game was playing solid defense and out-rebounding the Governors by 20. That, and well, having Zach Edey, who was automatic on the night on his way to 30 points.

The Boilermakers will have a couple of days off before they host Marquette Tuesday Night as part of the Gavitt Games.