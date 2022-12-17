Purdue will look to move to 11-0 and vanquish some demons after last season's first attempt at defending the #1 ranking didn't go as they'd like. Purdue was awarded the #1 ranking for the second straight season this week and the week off to think about. It's only the second time Purdue has been ranked #1. The first happened last season, and they immediately went out and lost their first game against Rutgers on the road.



Purdue will only have to travel an hour with their #1 ranking this year in what is a de facto home away from home game in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse as part of the 2022 Indy Classic. This is a replacement for the now defunct Hoosiers Crossroads games that had Purdue, Indiana, Notre Dame, and Butler meet in Indy for a two-game showcase of Indiana's biggest basketball schools.



Davidson is 7-3 under coach Matt McKillop and looking for their first signature win of the season.



This game features brothers facing off for the first time. Purdue's true freshman guard Fletcher Loyer will take on his older brother, a Michigan State transfer, Foster Loyer, who joined Davidson before last season.