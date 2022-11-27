Purdue had a tall task ahead of them in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. A double-digit victory against a good West Virginia squad meant Purdue would have to face their first of two top-10 opponents. Purdue didn't just get by Gonzaga, but dominated the Bulldogs and showed themselves as a possible top-10 team themselves.



After following the 18 point win with a 19 point drubbing of Duke where the Blue Devils were held scoreless for the final 7 minutes, Purdue left no doubt that they were one of college's elite basketball teams again. They were the top-ten worthy team.



So let's get down in our stance, spread our arms, and sit into the 3-2 zone where we look at 3 good and 2 bad things from Purdue's 75-56 victory of Duke.