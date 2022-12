#1 Purdue's Zach Edey is back healthy and ready to continue his National Player of the Year campaign as Purdue gets their last non-conference opponent before they resume Big Ten play for the rest of the season. Purdue is 2-0 in the conference, with wins against Minnesota at home and an overtime win against Nebraska on the road.



Florida A&M has played one of the toughest schedules in the country and it shows with a 2-8 record. They've played and lost to Oregon, Florida, Georgia, and Kentucky.



Purdue will attempt to finish the non-conference schedule undefeated. They are one of three undefeated teams in the nation and are in their third straight week on top of the polls.