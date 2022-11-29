Purdue has never had a better basketball weekend. They're coming off back to back wins against top-10 teams where they led the entire second half, and most of both games by double-digits.





Purdue looked dominate on defense and unstoppable on offense. Fletcher Loyer just won Big Ten Freshman of the year after scoring in double-digits against Gonzaga and Duke. Zach Edey won player of the week in the Big Ten after scoring 20+ points in every Phil Knight Legacy game.



Purdue could not be a hotter team going into Tallahassee, but this will be the team's first game in hostile waters. Purdue's first three games came at home in Mackey Arena and their last three were on neutral courts in Portland, Oregon.



How will the true freshman respond to a road crowd? Will Purdue believe too much in moving up 19 spots in the AP poll from the #24 team in the country to #5? Or is Purdue's incredible start real and road-worthy?