Purdue has struggled to get going on offense to start games. They trailed 7-6 to Minnesota at home in their last game three minutes into the game. They scored just 16 points in the first 12 minutes on the road against Florida State. It took 10 minutes to score 16 points against Marquette at home in the home game before that.



Purdue didn't have any trouble getting out to a hot start tonight. They jumped on Hofstra, going on a 20-2 run to start the game in the first six minutes. They extended the lead even further to 29-8 with ten minutes left in the half.



It was Purdue's most dominant stretch on offense of the season and they were getting points from everywhere. Braden Smith made threes and got to the rim and Ethan Morton knocked just his fifth three-pointer of the season. Fletcher Loyer made a floater and Brandon Newman came off the bench to make three-point shots again. All the while, Edey was inside gobbling up rebounds and dunking the ball with authority.



Purdue couldn't have asked for a better start to the season, but their starters have often needed their bench to provide a spark for them early in games. It was the opposite tonight.



"We've started games where our starters either turned it over or missed shots. We weren't all there to start the game. Then our bench came in and really got us going. And I thought tonight the starters really got us going," Matt Painter said after the game.