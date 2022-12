#4 Purdue continues to move up the polls as they come off their first Big Ten game of the season with an 89-70 win over Minnesota.



Hofstra sports a top-70 offense and one of the best guards Purdue has played this season and a 6-3 record. They have one top-100 victory over Iona.



Aaron Estrada is averaging over 20 points and will test Purdue's young guards and drop defense.



Zach Edey will continue his campaign for College Basketball Player of the Year after scoring 30 points for the second time this season last game and 7 straight with 20 or more points.