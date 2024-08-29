Indiana State safety Maddix Blackwell breaks up a pass in his redshirt freshman season against Purdue. Blackwell has developed into an all-conference player for the Sycamores since. (Photo by Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)

Will Purdue move to 7-0 all-time against the Indiana State Sycamores and get its season off on the right foot? How could this Boiler squad measure up to the one that sent the royal blue and white home after a 56-0 dismantling two years ago on its way to a Big Ten West title? Let’s see what we can glean from the information available at this pre-Labor Day juncture. Team Expectations Though they were picked second to last in their conference, the Sycamores received votes in the FCS coaches Top-25. That’s not an oversight on the part of the Missouri Valley Conference voters, though – every member of the conference garnered votes in the Top-25.

Offense It’s been six years since Indiana State topped 20 points per game, with an average of only 13.5 last season. That should tell you all you need to know about which side of the ball the playmakers on this team lie. The team’s best offensive performance last season featured a joint effort from quarterbacks Elijah Owens and Cade Chambers, who is no longer on the team. The two quarterbacks threw for over 100 yards apiece, with Owens’ coming on an efficient 13 attempts, in pushing No. 17 North Dakota to the brink in an overtime loss and recording 388 yards of offense. Quarterback – The redshirt freshman Owens preserved his eligibility from last season by playing only four games. He averaged 77.5 passing yards per game in that sample and 16.7 rushing, with 6.6 passing yards per attempt. He was a big enough talent in high school to visit Illinois and Northwestern. Running back – The Sycamores’ top back is redshirt sophomore Plez Lawrence, who averaged 4.8 yards per carry and 45.6 yards last season. Lawrence exploded for 29 rushes for 203 yards and three touchdowns against Murray State last season. Wide Receiver – Perhaps Indiana State’s most interesting offensive player is Rashad Rochelle. Rochelle is a former three-star recruit who committed to Rutgers in 2022 over offers from a handful of Big Ten schools, including Purdue. Upon landing with the Scarlet Knights he promptly transitioned to running back and played nine games as a freshman. All told, he rushed for 109 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown in 2022 before taking some kick return duties the following year. At Rutgers he found particular success brutalizing Wagner, against which he gained a career-high 41 rushing yards in 2022 before ripping an 88-yard kickoff return on the Seahawks the following year. Rochelle, now a 5-foot-11, 185 lb junior receiver, will debut as a sort of reclamation project for the Sycamores on Saturday.

