Sometimes, the game is closer than the final score. Last night, Purdue lost 43 to 22, but the game seemed much closer for about three quarters. What everyone already knows is, field goals do not win games, and while Purdue moved the ball well on the stingy Wolverine defense, they stalled out late in drives and were forced to settle for three.

Purdue should be proud though, they gave Michigan everything they had for four quarters and were closer than many believed they would be. Now, Purdue fans wait to find out their bowl destination.