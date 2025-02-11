Purdue vs. Michigan player grades: Boilers lose heavyweight bout

Braden Smith played well, but who else showed up in Purdue's second loss since New Years to Michigan Tuesday night? (Photo by Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Team GPA: 3.35

Physicality was somehow Purdue's calling card for 30 minutes in a game which held a distinct size disadvantage for the Boilermakers. Then Michigan's big men took their toll.



No. 20 Purdue (19-6, 11-3 Big Ten) lost 75-73 to No. 20 Michigan (19-5, 11-2) as forwards Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst watched the game's final, crucial minutes from the bench after fouling out down the stretch.



Purdue, just a weekend removed from a rebounding performance that according to the team looked better on paper than on film, hounded the boards Tuesday like their season depended on it. The Boilers ended with a rebounding advantage of four, and two on the offensive boards.



But the physicality showed its cost in the foul column, and Purdue's 13-shot attempt advantage couldn't overcome a lack of finishing.



Player stats below, with ratings to follow:



Braden Smith: A



Smith jump-started his mid-range game in the mid first-half and then hit a 3 to keep the Wolverines at bay – the deep make was his 9th-straight point. But then he went cold, even as Smith's jumpers would have been the best medicine to a pesky Wolverine zone in the second half.

His scoring was erratic in a game he managed 24 points in. He finished 10-of-21 with only five assists as Michigan's zone limited the pick and roll's efficacy.

The Boilers' star played excellent off-ball defense. There were several moments Tuesday in which the junior went from trying to dribble around the 7-foot Danny Wolf on offense before frantically denying Wolf the ball on defense the next possession.



The mismatch – the product of frequent screens – didn't kill the Boilermakers; often, Wolf didn't come near the ball, and he finished with three turnovers.





Fletcher Loyer: B-



Loyer was confident and accurate in the first half, but less so in the second, though he was adept at drawing fouls. The guard didn't have his number called much this game, and was picked on at times on defense.





Trey Kaufman-Renn: B+



His bank shot was automatic, and his defensive effort kept Vlad Goldin's scoring contributions short. The officials continued to be about the only thing in the Big Ten that can hold the junior forward down. He committed a third foul early in the second half, and the game's complexion was immediately changed.

The forward had an impressive and balanced output, but his five turnovers were back-breaking. And some of his fouls were highly avoidable.





C.J. Cox: B



Cox struggled to navigate the Wolverines' skyscraper screeners, as well as defend the weak side when Michigan would take advantage of Purdue's double teams on the baseline. He was magnificent in the first half, but took some ill-advised attempts in the second.

His four fouls also contributed to Michigan making 10 more free throws (18) than the Boilers attempted.





Caleb Furst: C+

Hounded the offensive boards, often while the 7-foot Vlad Goldin preoccupied himself with Kaufman-Renn. Furst also fell victim to the game's physicality, becoming the first to foul out.



Furst had some excruciating sequences, including one in the second half in which he was blocked on a dunk and immediately, possibly propelled by frustration, committed a foul. The senior's 2-of-7 shooting line occurred despite nearly all of his shots coming from within two feet of the hoop.



Michigan has excellent rim protection, and Furst's finishing warts were brought into bright, bright light. Kudos for rebounding and not much else, though his versatility on defense was a bonus.





Myles Colvin: B-

Colvin got extended run in the second half, as coach Matt Painter opted for the sophomore over Harris or Cox for a time. He hauled in five rebounds but also committed a pair of turnovers, one the result of a mental lapse.



Camden Heide: B-

Heide played 17 minutes. His shot still isn't finding the bottom of the net.



Gicarri Harris: B

Harris had similar defensive problems as Cox in a difficult matchup.



Raleigh Burgess: B

Burgess was crucial in the second half, with Kaufman-Renn and Furst on the bench for spells due to foul trouble. He contested shots with his size and speed, committed one foul and even came up with a steal.

How I do these

Rule No. 1: These grades are not to be taken too seriously. Rule No. 2: I can put whatever grade I'd like, so long as I defend it. The exercise here aims to answer a question that goes something like, "How well did a player take advantage of the opportunities they were given?" During the game, I focus most of my attention on watching defensive reps, box-outs, offensive movement/involvement, and non-assist passing. I'll add all the off-ball value to these grades that my eyes can catch. Late game heroics earn bonus points, and the opposite is true for important errors. Oh, and I hate missed free throws.



