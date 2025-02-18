Purdue vs. Michigan State player grades: Dunked on

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, right, celebrates his 3-pointer against Purdue during the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. (Photo by Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Team GPA: 3.4

No. 13 Purdue (19-8, 11-5 Big Ten) lost to No. 14 Michigan State (21-5, 12-3) 75-66 Tuesday, as the Boilers couldn't keep up with the Spartans in transition (21 fastbreak points) or the half court (10 dunks).

Scoring from Purdue's stars was there, but it came along with turnovers.



Player stats below, with ratings to follow:



(Photo by Stat Broadcast)

Braden Smith: B+



Smith's shot regressed to the mean, and he scored 17.

The junior needed 15 assists to tie Bruce Parkinson for the program record. Maybe he knew it. The junior made ill-advised passes, most egregiously in the early-second half as the Spartans built a double-digit lead. He finished with six turnovers.

Smith also effectively led the charge to shrink the gap later on, but the damage had been done in transition.

Fletcher Loyer: B

Loyer found non-scoring ways to impact the game against Michigan State's athletic guards, with five assists and two pokes of the ball for steals. He scored only 5 points until he made a 3 on the last possession when the game was already out of reach, and hasn't reached 20 since January 2.







Trey Kaufman-Renn: A-



The closer to the hoop, the less the 6-foot-11 junior Carson Cooper could do to slow Kaufman-Renn.



The junior bulldozed in the post for another high-volume, high-efficiency night of the type rarely produced so routinely outside West Lafayette.

He did it all without fouling for nearly 30 minutes. He was whistled for two fouls in the game's first 10 minutes and change, exiting briefly in the first half to preserve himself and still ending up playing 33 minutes.

The junior center's blemishes were three turnovers and only three rebounds.





C.J. Cox: B



Matched the Spartans for speed. He was most responsible for Tre Holloman's output being limited to 7 points on 7 shots and a pair of free throws.



The freshman telegraphed a pass to a darting Braden Smith in the mid-second half that turned into a layup on the other end for the Spartans. It was a failed sequence for Cox in a game that saw him handle the ball more than usual. It was his only turnover, but it was a big one for momentum.





Caleb Furst: B-

Furst played only four minutes in the second half after the Spartans managed five dunks in the opening 20 minutes. The Spartans ended up with 42 points in the paint.







Myles Colvin: C+



Colvin didn't hit a shot, and had more trouble creating advantages on offense.





Camden Heide: A-

Hit two 3s during the Boilers' comeback bid. It was enough for him to feel adventurous enough for a 26-foot attempt , which glanced off the rim, but it showed an injection of confidence after a protracted slump. At the same time, seemingly in trying to fight against the cold shooting spell, Heide shyed away from shots he was open enough to take.

Painter favored Heide over Furst in the second half, and the sophomore forward rewarded him by recording a rare block. He gave the Boilers a more mobile, more vertical element than Furst, and more spacing on offense.



Gicarri Harris: B

Harris was part of a defensive perimeter tandem that didn't let up any major scorers, but also didn't pressure the ball enough to stymie 10 Michigan State dunks.

Raleigh Burgess: W

Secured a rebound, committed a careless and-one foul on a driving Tre Holloman in his three minutes.

Will Berg: W

Played emergency minutes after Kaufman-Renn's quick fouls.

Moved well laterally, but at times overplayed his hand and could not recover when switched onto a guard.

But his best attribute? He's a space eater.

How I do these

Rule No. 1: These grades are not to be taken too seriously. Rule No. 2: I can put whatever grade I'd like, so long as I defend it. The exercise here aims to answer a question that goes something like, "How well did a player take advantage of the opportunities they were given?" During the game, I focus most of my attention on watching defensive reps, box-outs, offensive movement/involvement, and non-assist passing. I'll add all the off-ball value to these grades that my eyes can catch. Late game heroics earn bonus points, and the opposite is true for important errors. Oh, and I hate missed free throws.



