The Purdue Boilermakers will open their season playing host to the Milwaukee Panthers on November 8th at 6:30 pm in Mackey Arena.



Purdue has not taken the floor since their crushing upset loss against #15 seed St. Peters in the NCAA tournament Sweet Sixteen in Philadelphia, PA.



Gone is Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams, Purdue's two most ball dominant players. Ivey was a top five pick in the NBA, going to the Detroit Pistons, and Trevion Williams bounced around during the off season, getting some run with last season's NBA champs Golden State Warriors.



Coach Matt Painter will look to two true freshman guards to man his back court and a sixth-year senior transfer from Utah to provide a shooting edge.



But Purdue's offense and season will most likely revolve around how dominant 7'4" Zach Edey can be in the post. After splitting minutes with Williams his first two seasons, the Canadian center looks to prove himself as college basketball's best players.