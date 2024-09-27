Purdue vs. Nebraska: How to watch, betting odds and more
Purdue looks to kickoff its Big Ten slate in style as Nebraska comes to West Lafayette on Saturday afternoon. Boiler Upload gets you primed for the Homecoming clash with how to watch, betting odds and more.
When, where and how to watch:
When: 12:00 PM ET
Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN (61,441)
TV: Peacock - Jac Collinsworth (PxP), Michael Robinson (Color), Caroline Pineda (Sidelines)
Radio: 96.5 FM WAZY - Tim Newton (PxP), Mark Hermann (Analyst), Derek Schultz (Sideline)
Coaching matchup: Ryan Walters vs. Matt Rhule
Purdue: Ryan Walters
Coaching record: 5-10
Coaching record at Purdue: 5-10
Record against Nebraska: 0-1
Nebraska: Matt Rhule
Coaching record: 55-21
Coaching record at Nebraska: 8-8
Record against Purdue: 1-0
Accolades: 2019 Big 12 Coach of the Year (Baylor)
Series History:
In 12 all-time meetings between the Boilermakers and Cornhuskers, the series is tied six games apiece. Purdue has had the upper hand of late winning four of the last six matchups, but lost to Nebraska a year ago 31-14 in Lincoln. That game saw Hudson Card throw for 100 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, while the Purdue defense had four fumble recoveries in a sloppy game.
Betting odds and trends:
As of Friday morning, Purdue is a 10.5-point underdog (+285 moneyline) and the over/under is 48.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Result
|
UTEP
|
-27.5 (COV)
|
48.5 (UNDER)
|
40-7 NEB
|
Colorado
|
-6.5 (COV)
|
55 (UNDER)
|
28-10 NEB
|
Northern Iowa
|
-30.5 (COV)
|
50 (UNDER)
|
34-3 NEB
|
Illinois
|
-9 (DNC)
|
42.5 (OVER)
|
31-24 ILL
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Result
|
Indiana State
|
-34.5 (COV)
|
52 (Under)
|
49-0 Purdue
|
Notre Dame
|
+7.5 (DNC)
|
47 (OVER)
|
66-7 ND
|
Oregon State
|
+1.5 (DNC)
|
51 (OVER)
|
38-21 OSU