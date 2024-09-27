PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Purdue vs. Nebraska: How to watch, betting odds and more

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters leads Purdue onto the field Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, ahead of the NCAA football game against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-0. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Purdue looks to kickoff its Big Ten slate in style as Nebraska comes to West Lafayette on Saturday afternoon. Boiler Upload gets you primed for the Homecoming clash with how to watch, betting odds and more.

When, where and how to watch:

When: 12:00 PM ET

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN (61,441)

TV: Peacock - Jac Collinsworth (PxP), Michael Robinson (Color), Caroline Pineda (Sidelines)

Radio: 96.5 FM WAZY - Tim Newton (PxP), Mark Hermann (Analyst), Derek Schultz (Sideline)

Coaching matchup: Ryan Walters vs. Matt Rhule

Purdue: Ryan Walters

Coaching record: 5-10

Coaching record at Purdue: 5-10

Record against Nebraska: 0-1


Nebraska: Matt Rhule

Coaching record: 55-21

Coaching record at Nebraska: 8-8

Record against Purdue: 1-0

Accolades: 2019 Big 12 Coach of the Year (Baylor)

Series History:

In 12 all-time meetings between the Boilermakers and Cornhuskers, the series is tied six games apiece. Purdue has had the upper hand of late winning four of the last six matchups, but lost to Nebraska a year ago 31-14 in Lincoln. That game saw Hudson Card throw for 100 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, while the Purdue defense had four fumble recoveries in a sloppy game.

Betting odds and trends:

As of Friday morning, Purdue is a 10.5-point underdog (+285 moneyline) and the over/under is 48.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nebraska Betting Trends in 2024
Opponent Spread Over/Under Result

UTEP

-27.5 (COV)

48.5 (UNDER)

40-7 NEB

Colorado

-6.5 (COV)

55 (UNDER)

28-10 NEB

Northern Iowa

-30.5 (COV)

50 (UNDER)

34-3 NEB

Illinois

-9 (DNC)

42.5 (OVER)

31-24 ILL
Purdue Betting Trends in 2024
Opponent Spread Over/Under Result

Indiana State

-34.5 (COV)

52 (Under)

49-0 Purdue

Notre Dame

+7.5 (DNC)

47 (OVER)

66-7 ND

Oregon State

+1.5 (DNC)

51 (OVER)

38-21 OSU
