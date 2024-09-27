Purdue looks to kickoff its Big Ten slate in style as Nebraska comes to West Lafayette on Saturday afternoon. Boiler Upload gets you primed for the Homecoming clash with how to watch, betting odds and more.

In 12 all-time meetings between the Boilermakers and Cornhuskers, the series is tied six games apiece. Purdue has had the upper hand of late winning four of the last six matchups, but lost to Nebraska a year ago 31-14 in Lincoln. That game saw Hudson Card throw for 100 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, while the Purdue defense had four fumble recoveries in a sloppy game.