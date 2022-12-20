#1 Purdue will get a few days off for Christmas, but first they'll have to take care of the New Orleans Privateers at 9:00 pm on December 21st in Mackey Arena.



This is, with all due respect, a sleep walk game for Purdue. New Orleans is an outside the top-300 team and KenPom has Purdue's win probability at 99.9%.



But Purdue will have plenty to play for. This will be the first game #1 Purdue will have the #1 ranking in Mackey Arena. Last year's team had the first #1 ranking in school history, but they lost their first game as #1 on the road at Rutgers and then followed that game up with a neutral floor win against N.C. State. When they returned to play at Mackey Arena, they had already fallen down the AP poll.



New Orleans is 3-7 on the season. They've lost games to Butler (89-53), LSU (91-62), and Boise State (91-50).