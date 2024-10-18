Advertisement

Purdue and Ryan Walters made offensive changes last week, which are set to continue heading into a matchup with Oregon.

Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, defensive coordinator Kevin Kane and offensive analyst Jason Simmons pre-Oregon.

Purdue is ranked 14th in the preseason Associated Press basketball poll, released Monday.

It was a weekend of moral victories, at least.

Boiler Upload takes a first look at Purdue opponent for Friday night's clash in Ross-Ade, the Oregon Ducks.

Published Oct 18, 2024
Purdue vs. No. 2 Oregon: How to watch, betting odds and more
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

It is game day in West Lafayette as Purdue prepares to battle the No. 2 Oregon Ducks under the lights of Ross-Ade Stadium. Boiler Upload gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds and more.

When, where and how to watch:

When: 8:00 PM ET

Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium (61,441)

TV: FOX - Tim Brando (PxP), Devin Gardner (Color), Josh Sims (Sideline)

Radio: 96.5 FM WAZY - Tim Newton (PxP), Mark Hermann (Analyst), Kelly Kitchel (Sideline)

Coaching matchup: Ryan Walters vs. Dan Lanning

Purdue: Ryan Walters

Coaching record: 5-13

Coaching record at Purdue: 5-13

Record against Oregon: 0-0

Accolades: N/A


Oregon: Dan Lanning

Coaching record: 28-5

Coaching record at Oregon: 28-5

Record against Purdue: 0-0

Accolades: N/A

Series History:

Oregon leads 2-1

The matchups between Purdue and Oregon have been few and far between over their respective histories, playing just three times on the gridiron. The first meeting came all the way back in 1979, which was a 13-7 victory for the Boilermakers. The two teams had a home-and-home in 2008 and 2009, both of which Oregon came out victorious in, the first in double-overtime and the second by just two points.

Betting odds and trends:

As of Friday morning, Purdue is a +28.5 underdog (+2000 moneyline) and the over/under for the matchup is set at 60.5, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oregon Betting Trends in 2024
OpponentSpreadOver/UnderResult

Idaho

-49.5 (DNC)

60.5 (UNDER)

24-14 ORE

Boise State

-18.5 (DNC)

61.5 (OVER)

37-34 ORE

Oregon State

-18 (COV)

49.5 (OVER)

49-14 ORE

UCLA

-24 (COV)

55.5 (UNDER)

34-13 ORE

Michigan State

-23 (DNC)

52.5 (UNDER)

31-10 ORE

Ohio State

+3.5 (COV)

54.5 (OVER)

32-31 ORE

Purdue Betting Trends in 2024
OpponentSpreadOver/UnderResult

Indiana State

-34.5 (COV)

52 (Under)

49-0 Purdue

Notre Dame

+7.5 (DNC)

47 (OVER)

66-7 ND

Oregon State

+1.5 (DNC)

51 (OVER)

38-21 OSU

Nebraska

+10 (DNC)

47 (UNDER)

28-10 NEB

Wisconsin

+11.5 (DNC)

44.5 (OVER)

52-6 WISC

Illinois

+22.5 (COV)

47.5 (OVER)

50-49 ILL

