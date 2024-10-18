Purdue vs. No. 2 Oregon: How to watch, betting odds and more

It is game day in West Lafayette as Purdue prepares to battle the No. 2 Oregon Ducks under the lights of Ross-Ade Stadium. Boiler Upload gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds and more.

Oregon leads 2-1

The matchups between Purdue and Oregon have been few and far between over their respective histories, playing just three times on the gridiron. The first meeting came all the way back in 1979, which was a 13-7 victory for the Boilermakers. The two teams had a home-and-home in 2008 and 2009, both of which Oregon came out victorious in, the first in double-overtime and the second by just two points.