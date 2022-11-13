Late in the college football season, TV networks have been using a six-day selection window to decide the start time of many games.Purdue has fallen under that category this week.

After initially being TBD, we now know that the Boilermakers will host Northwestern next Saturday at noon in Ross-Ade Stadium.

There are Big Ten West title implications across the conference next weekend. Purdue must win out to have a chance at going to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.

After the Boilermakers play Northwestern, they will have their eyes on Iowa vs. Minnesota immediately following them. Purdue will be pulling for Minnesota to knock off the Hawkeyes.

Iowa holds the tiebreaker over Purdue with their 24-3 win in West Lafayette. Purdue now holds the tiebreaker over Illinois and Minnesota. Wisconsin lost to Iowa yesterday and has a slim chance in the race as well.

Purdue will have to take care of business first against 1-9 Northwestern, who has lost nine straight after a season-opening win against Nebraska.