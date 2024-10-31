Advertisement

Purdue women mix and match lineups in exhibition win

Purdue women mix and match lineups in exhibition win

Several newcomers made fresh marks on Mackey Arena hardwood in Purdue's first action of the season.

 Israel Schuman
Gicarri Harris, CJ Cox relishing roles as complements to veteran backcourt

Gicarri Harris, CJ Cox relishing roles as complements to veteran backcourt

Freshmen guards Gicarri Harris and CJ Cox are learning to be the perfect compliments to Purdue's seasoned back court

 Dub Jellison
VIDEO: Paul Lusk recaps Creighton, freshmen speak to media

VIDEO: Paul Lusk recaps Creighton, freshmen speak to media

Paul Lusk filled in for Matt Painter at Purdue's media session Tuesday, ahead of

 Israel Schuman
VIDEO: Hudson Card and Ryan Browne pre-Northwestern media availability

VIDEO: Hudson Card and Ryan Browne pre-Northwestern media availability

Purdue quarterbacks Hudson Card and Ryan Browne met with the media on Tuesday afternoon, discussing the time share.

 Dub Jellison
How Purdue made volleyball history in Mackey Arena

How Purdue made volleyball history in Mackey Arena

Purdue volleyball set multiple attendance records when it sold out Mackey Arena the last two weekends.

 Israel Schuman

Published Oct 31, 2024
Purdue vs. Northwestern visitors list: Flip targets galore for Boilermakers
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Purdue football prepares for another battle on Saturday afternoon against Northwestern and when doing so, will host a number of targets in the 2025 class, many of which are potential flips from other programs, as well as intriguing prospects in the 2026 and 2027 classes.

Boiler Upload fills you in with the latest on who is visiting West Lafayette this weekend.

