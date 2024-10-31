Purdue vs. Northwestern visitors list: Flip targets galore for Boilermakers

in other news
Purdue women mix and match lineups in exhibition win
Several newcomers made fresh marks on Mackey Arena hardwood in Purdue's first action of the season.
Gicarri Harris, CJ Cox relishing roles as complements to veteran backcourt
Freshmen guards Gicarri Harris and CJ Cox are learning to be the perfect compliments to Purdue's seasoned back court
VIDEO: Paul Lusk recaps Creighton, freshmen speak to media
Paul Lusk filled in for Matt Painter at Purdue's media session Tuesday, ahead of
VIDEO: Hudson Card and Ryan Browne pre-Northwestern media availability
Purdue quarterbacks Hudson Card and Ryan Browne met with the media on Tuesday afternoon, discussing the time share.
How Purdue made volleyball history in Mackey Arena
Purdue volleyball set multiple attendance records when it sold out Mackey Arena the last two weekends.
Purdue football prepares for another battle on Saturday afternoon against Northwestern and when doing so, will host a number of targets in the 2025 class, many of which are potential flips from other programs, as well as intriguing prospects in the 2026 and 2027 classes.
Boiler Upload fills you in with the latest on who is visiting West Lafayette this weekend.
