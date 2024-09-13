PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Purdue vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, betting odds and more

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters leads Purdue onto the field Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, ahead of the NCAA football game against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-0. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Purdue and Notre Dame are just over 24 hours away from kickoff in Ross-Ade Stadium tomorrow afternoon. Boiler Upload gets you primed for the rivalry showdown with how to watch, betting odds, weather forecast and more ahead of the game.

When, where and how to watch:

When: 3:30 PM EST

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

TV: CBS - Brad Nessler (PxP), Gary Danielson (Color), Jenny Dell (Sidelines)

Radio: 96.5

Coaching matchup: Ryan Walters vs. Marcus Freeman

Purdue: Ryan Walters

Coaching record: 5-8

Coaching record at Purdue: 5-8

Record against Notre Dame: 0-0


Notre Dame: Marcus Freeman

Coaching record: 20-9

Coaching record at Notre Dame: 20-9

Record against Purdue: 1-0

Series History:

Notre Dame has held the upper hand in the all-time series between the two in-state programs, with a 59-26-2 advantage over the Boilermakers, which includes a current eight-game winning streak. Purdue will aim to snap that streak and bring the Shillelagh Trophy to West Lafayette for the first time since 2007.

Betting odds and trends:

As of Friday morning, Purdue is a 9.5-point underdog (+360 moneyline) and the over/under is 45.5 points for the game.

Notre Dame Betting Trends in 2024
Opponent Spread Over/Under Result

Texas A&M

+3 (COV)

47 (Under)

23-13 ND

Northern Illinois

-28 (DNC)

47 (Under)

16-14 NIU
Purdue Betting Trends in 2024
Opponent Spread Over/Under Result

Indiana State

-34.5 (COV)

52 (Under)

49-0 Purdue

Weather forecast: 

It will be another beautiful day for football in West Lafayette on Saturday afternoon/evening. Around kickoff, it will be 82 degrees and will remain north of 80 degrees for the entirety of the game. There is a chance for precipitation and it will be partly cloudy.

