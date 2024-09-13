Purdue vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, betting odds and more
Purdue and Notre Dame are just over 24 hours away from kickoff in Ross-Ade Stadium tomorrow afternoon. Boiler Upload gets you primed for the rivalry showdown with how to watch, betting odds, weather forecast and more ahead of the game.
When, where and how to watch:
When: 3:30 PM EST
Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN
TV: CBS - Brad Nessler (PxP), Gary Danielson (Color), Jenny Dell (Sidelines)
Radio: 96.5
Coaching matchup: Ryan Walters vs. Marcus Freeman
Purdue: Ryan Walters
Coaching record: 5-8
Coaching record at Purdue: 5-8
Record against Notre Dame: 0-0
Notre Dame: Marcus Freeman
Coaching record: 20-9
Coaching record at Notre Dame: 20-9
Record against Purdue: 1-0
Series History:
Notre Dame has held the upper hand in the all-time series between the two in-state programs, with a 59-26-2 advantage over the Boilermakers, which includes a current eight-game winning streak. Purdue will aim to snap that streak and bring the Shillelagh Trophy to West Lafayette for the first time since 2007.
Betting odds and trends:
As of Friday morning, Purdue is a 9.5-point underdog (+360 moneyline) and the over/under is 45.5 points for the game.
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Result
|
Texas A&M
|
+3 (COV)
|
47 (Under)
|
23-13 ND
|
Northern Illinois
|
-28 (DNC)
|
47 (Under)
|
16-14 NIU
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Result
|
Indiana State
|
-34.5 (COV)
|
52 (Under)
|
49-0 Purdue
Weather forecast:
It will be another beautiful day for football in West Lafayette on Saturday afternoon/evening. Around kickoff, it will be 82 degrees and will remain north of 80 degrees for the entirety of the game. There is a chance for precipitation and it will be partly cloudy.