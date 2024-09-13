Purdue and Notre Dame are just over 24 hours away from kickoff in Ross-Ade Stadium tomorrow afternoon. Boiler Upload gets you primed for the rivalry showdown with how to watch, betting odds, weather forecast and more ahead of the game.

When, where and how to watch:

When: 3:30 PM EST Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN TV: CBS - Brad Nessler (PxP), Gary Danielson (Color), Jenny Dell (Sidelines) Radio: 96.5

Coaching matchup: Ryan Walters vs. Marcus Freeman

Purdue: Ryan Walters Coaching record: 5-8 Coaching record at Purdue: 5-8 Record against Notre Dame: 0-0

Notre Dame: Marcus Freeman Coaching record: 20-9 Coaching record at Notre Dame: 20-9 Record against Purdue: 1-0

Series History:

Notre Dame has held the upper hand in the all-time series between the two in-state programs, with a 59-26-2 advantage over the Boilermakers, which includes a current eight-game winning streak. Purdue will aim to snap that streak and bring the Shillelagh Trophy to West Lafayette for the first time since 2007.

Betting odds and trends:

As of Friday morning, Purdue is a 9.5-point underdog (+360 moneyline) and the over/under is 45.5 points for the game.

Notre Dame Betting Trends in 2024 Opponent Spread Over/Under Result Texas A&M +3 (COV) 47 (Under) 23-13 ND Northern Illinois -28 (DNC) 47 (Under) 16-14 NIU

Purdue Betting Trends in 2024 Opponent Spread Over/Under Result Indiana State -34.5 (COV) 52 (Under) 49-0 Purdue

Weather forecast: