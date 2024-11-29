Purdue vs. Ole Miss player grades: Colvin wears the cape

Don't let our best deal of the year go by without saving. Get your RIVALS subscription with BOILER UPLOAD today. 75% off for a full year of coverage.
Purdue won a heart-racing track meet of a game Friday night, as Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith controlled the first half but had lost it by the second. The Ole Miss Rebels came roaring back, forcing the Boilers' role players to step up in an 80-78 win that secured Purdue a Rady Children's Hospital Invitational title from San Diego.
Purdue's stats from the game are below, with player ratings to follow:
Camden Heide: C+
Heide had limited opportunities to affect the game, but managed to add a highlight-reel block from the moon and five rebounds, the product of the sophomore living in the air on both sides of the ball.