Purdue vs. Oregon player grades: Boilers get mean and win ugly

Oregon Ducks guard TJ Bamba (5) drives to the basket against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) and Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. (Photo by Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images)

Team GPA: 3.5

One of the Big Ten's best offensive matchups so far didn't deliver. Instead, physicality defined the game. No. 17 Purdue (15-4, 7-1 Big Ten) was bothered by the conditions, shooting only 34%, but weathered the game with its rebounding. No. 13 Oregon (15-2, 4-2) was unwilling or unable to test the Boilermakers significantly inside the arc: Even with the game's tallest player in 7-foot center Nate Bittle, the Ducks took 29 3s out of their 50 field goal attempts. They only made seven of them, and Purdue dominated the offensive glass on its way to a 65-58 win. Player stats below, with ratings to follow:



(Photo by Stat Broadcast)

Braden Smith: B+

Smith was bothered by his defender, TJ Bamba, who operated with wide leeway from the officials. Smith contributed to the game's gritty flavor with four steals, but committed five turnovers of his own.

The junior guard pressed for an offensive impact all afternoon but couldn't nestle as well into pockets of space to launch jumpers from. He touched the game in other ways: the steals, seven assists (would have been more if Purdue had shot better) and four rebounds that tied him for second-most on the team.



Fletcher Loyer: B-

Saturday's game was not made for Fletcher Loyer.

He did manage to break the seal on Purdue's basket halfway through the first half after the Boilers started 0-of-6 from 3 for the second-straight game. It was one of only two makes from deep all game. Loyer finished 2-of-9 from the field, ultimately not shifty enough to shake the Ducks' tight defense.



Trey Kaufman-Renn: A

The junior again took his time to settle into the game, shooting 3-of-11 in the first half and 4-of-9 in the second; like a bruising running back, he finds more room to operate as time goes on. And once he got going, look out. Saturday's show of elbowing and grabbing and diving favored Purdue's broadest-shouldered player. Kaufman-Renn finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds, both game highs.



C.J. Cox: B

Defended Jackson Shelstad with tenacity up and down the court. Cox and Harris were needed all game as secondary ball handling options outside of Fletcher Loyer and athletic perimeter defenders.



Caleb Furst: B

Nate Bittle, who averages nearly 14 points, couldn't get by Furst. The Oregon big man managed 18 in the scoring column, but one box score column over paints a less rosy picture: Bittle shot 5-of-12, settling for 3s most of the game as Furst held him on the perimeter.

The senior struggled with foul trouble during the grimy afternoon.



Myles Colvin: B

He hardly played for much of the afternoon, but Colvin made the highlight reel after he came in halfway through the second half. Shortly after he entered, Colvin was the recipient of a breakaway pass and dunk opportunity, but his legs were swept from under him by Bittle. Soon after that, he swiped a steal as he played a key defensive role. The sophomore was glued to Shelstad down the stretch, while switching periodically onto Bittle.



Camden Heide: A-

Heide played important minutes in the second half with Furst in foul trouble. The sophomore delivered an important 3 in the second half when Kwame Evans sagged off an inch – a reminder that Heide can sling it from deep with the best of them.



The wing was the only Boilermaker who could hit Saturday, shooting 2-of-3 with 9 points and four rebounds.



Gicarri Harris: B

Painter opted to play Harris with the starters down the stretch in the first half, and the freshman guard slotted naturally into some creative, defensively focused lineups as Purdue played without Furst for stretches.



Raleigh Burgess: C+

Played seven minutes with Caleb Furst in foul trouble. That's the good. The bad is that, in his tiny slice of floor time, he air-balled two 3s. He did some good, though: a bucket, two rebounds and a steal.



