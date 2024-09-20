Purdue vs. Oregon State: How to watch, betting odds and more

Purdue has made the trip out west as it takes on Oregon State in a Big Ten vs. Pac-2 matchup on Saturday night. Boiler Upload gets you primed for the clash with how to watch, betting trends and more heading into tomorrow.
When, where and how to watch:
When: 8:30 PM ET
Where: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR (35,548)
TV: CW - Ted Robinson (PxP), Ryan Leaf (Color), Nigel Burton (Sidelines)
Radio: 96.5 FM WAZY - Tim Newton (PxP), Mark Hermann (Analyst), Derek Schultz (Sideline)
Coaching matchup: Ryan Walters vs. Marcus Freeman
Purdue: Ryan Walters
Coaching record: 5-9
Coaching record at Purdue: 5-9
Record against Oregon State: 0-0
Oregon State: Trent Brey
Coaching record: 2-1
Coaching record at Oregon State: 2-1
Record against Purdue: 0-0
Series History:
Purdue and Oregon State have played just twice all-time, splitting the series one game apiece. The brief history will have a first this weekend as the Boilermakers have never played in Corvallis. The most recent matchup between the two sides is a 30-21 victory for Purdue in 2021, when Jack Plummer threw for 313 yards and two scores, while David Bell and Payne Durham both had 120+ yards receiving. The only remaining Boilermakers on the roster who played in that game are Gus Hartwig, Kydran Jenkins and Damarjhe Lewis.
Betting odds and trends:
As of Friday morning, Purdue is a 3.5-point underdog (+152 moneyline) and the over/under is 50.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.