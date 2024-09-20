Purdue vs. Oregon State: How to watch, betting odds and more

Purdue has made the trip out west as it takes on Oregon State in a Big Ten vs. Pac-2 matchup on Saturday night. Boiler Upload gets you primed for the clash with how to watch, betting trends and more heading into tomorrow.

Purdue and Oregon State have played just twice all-time, splitting the series one game apiece. The brief history will have a first this weekend as the Boilermakers have never played in Corvallis. The most recent matchup between the two sides is a 30-21 victory for Purdue in 2021, when Jack Plummer threw for 313 yards and two scores, while David Bell and Payne Durham both had 120+ yards receiving. The only remaining Boilermakers on the roster who played in that game are Gus Hartwig, Kydran Jenkins and Damarjhe Lewis.