Published Sep 20, 2024
Purdue vs. Oregon State: How to watch, betting odds and more
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Purdue has made the trip out west as it takes on Oregon State in a Big Ten vs. Pac-2 matchup on Saturday night. Boiler Upload gets you primed for the clash with how to watch, betting trends and more heading into tomorrow.

When, where and how to watch:

When: 8:30 PM ET

Where: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR (35,548)

TV: CW - Ted Robinson (PxP), Ryan Leaf (Color), Nigel Burton (Sidelines)

Radio: 96.5 FM WAZY - Tim Newton (PxP), Mark Hermann (Analyst), Derek Schultz (Sideline)

Coaching matchup: Ryan Walters vs. Marcus Freeman

Purdue: Ryan Walters

Coaching record: 5-9

Coaching record at Purdue: 5-9

Record against Oregon State: 0-0


Oregon State: Trent Brey

Coaching record: 2-1

Coaching record at Oregon State: 2-1

Record against Purdue: 0-0

Series History:

Purdue and Oregon State have played just twice all-time, splitting the series one game apiece. The brief history will have a first this weekend as the Boilermakers have never played in Corvallis. The most recent matchup between the two sides is a 30-21 victory for Purdue in 2021, when Jack Plummer threw for 313 yards and two scores, while David Bell and Payne Durham both had 120+ yards receiving. The only remaining Boilermakers on the roster who played in that game are Gus Hartwig, Kydran Jenkins and Damarjhe Lewis.

Betting odds and trends:

As of Friday morning, Purdue is a 3.5-point underdog (+152 moneyline) and the over/under is 50.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oregon State Betting Trends in 2024
OpponentSpreadOver/UnderResult

Idaho State

-28.5 (COV)

57 (OVER)

38-15 OSU

San Diego State

-5.5 (COV)

54 (UNDER)

21-0 OSU

Oregon

+18 (DNC)

49.5 (OVER)

49-14 ORE

Purdue Betting Trends in 2024
OpponentSpreadOver/UnderResult

Indiana State

-34.5 (COV)

52 (Under)

49-0 Purdue

Notre Dame

+7.5 (DNC)

47 (OVER)

66-7 ND

