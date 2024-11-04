Purdue vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi post-game media videos

A hot shooting night turned into a sloppy, closer than it should have been win for Purdue as it opened up its season beating Texas A&M Corpus Christi 90-73 at Mackey Arena.



Purdue's big three shined on the offensive end, with Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer, and Braden Smith scoring 49 points, but Kaufman-Renn and Smith also combined for 10 turnovers on a night where Purdue turned the ball over 16 times as a team leading to 19 Corpus Christi points.



That, combined with a defensive performance that Painter found lacking, led Painter and his players to talk about needing more on that end of the floor.



Here's videos from just after the game as Matt Painter, Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn addressed media.