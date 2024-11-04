Purdue vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi post-game media videos

in other news
Matt Painter provides redshirt clarity; uncertainty
Matt Painter names one redshirt before the start of the season while he waits on another decision.
Trey Kaufman-Renn's waited a long time, his time is now
Trey Kaufman-Renn spent a year redshirting, barely playing, then playing 1b to Zach Edey. Now the time is his to shine.
VIDEO: Matt Painter talks season opener, redshirt plans and more
Ahead of Purdue's season opener against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Matt Painter meets with the media.
Purdue Football Recruit Tracking: Week 11
We check in with Purdue's HS commits in week 11.
Ryan Walters after second OT loss of season: "We are close"
Ryan Walters sees progress after Purdue's overtime loss to Northwestern, but tougher times lie ahead.
A hot shooting night turned into a sloppy, closer than it should have been win for Purdue as it opened up its season beating Texas A&M Corpus Christi 90-73 at Mackey Arena.
Purdue's big three shined on the offensive end, with Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer, and Braden Smith scoring 49 points, but Kaufman-Renn and Smith also combined for 10 turnovers on a night where Purdue turned the ball over 16 times as a team leading to 19 Corpus Christi points.
That, combined with a defensive performance that Painter found lacking, led Painter and his players to talk about needing more on that end of the floor.
Here's videos from just after the game as Matt Painter, Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn addressed media.