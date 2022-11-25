Trey Kaufman-Renn is having to adjust - to not being the man, to coming off the bench, to not playing the whole game, and college basketball. After redshirting his freshman year, the runner up to Mr. Basketball in Indiana, Trey Kaufman-Renn, is having to play basketball like he never has before - from the bench.



Kaufman-Renn has a combined 19 points through his first four games of his career. That's a number he probably expected to get by half-time in high school. His 6'9" 225 lb frame means he's capable of playing that tweener role between 4 and 5. The only problem is, he's one of two of those coming off the bench, too. The other guy beat him out for Mr. Basketball in Indiana.



But Kaufman-Renn had his best game of the season against West Virginia, scoring 8 points, and more importantly, found a role that could prove vital to Purdue's success going forward this season.



Kaufman-Renn has shown in back to back games that he's able to bully opponents in the post. On a team that's used to running an offense through the block, this is an encouraging development. Purdue needs more levers to pull on offense when Zach Edey is on the bench.





Kaufman-Renn is a load inside and he matches great touch with his jump hook with a body built to bang against post defenders. Teams will have a hard enough time defending the post and keeping their bigs on the floor when Edey's on the court, if Purdue has a secondary post player that's also capable of having an offense run through them, expect Purdue's bench to continue to build leads for Coach Painter.