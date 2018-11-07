Following the 38-36 win over Iowa last weekend, Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt, defensive line coach Reggie Johnson, linebacker Markus Bailey and defensive end Giovanni Reviere spoke to media after Wednesday's practice.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.