Purdue Wednesday Post-Practice Video
Following the 38-36 win over Iowa last weekend, Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt, defensive line coach Reggie Johnson, linebacker Markus Bailey and defensive end Giovanni Reviere spoke to media after Wednesday's practice.
DC Nick Holt
DL coach Reggie Johnson
LB Markus Bailey
DE Giovanni Reviere
