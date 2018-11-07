Ticker
Purdue Wednesday Post-Practice Video

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Following the 38-36 win over Iowa last weekend, Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt, defensive line coach Reggie Johnson, linebacker Markus Bailey and defensive end Giovanni Reviere spoke to media after Wednesday's practice.

DC Nick Holt

DL coach Reggie Johnson

LB Markus Bailey

DE Giovanni Reviere

