Purdue Weekend Sports Preview: September 20-22

The weekend for Purdue sports started early with volleyball and soccer both in action on Thursday. The night did not go well, either. Volleyball suffered its first loss of the season at No. 10 and undefeated Kansas. Soccer also had a tought 1-0 home loss to No. 25 USC.

Purdue Volleyball in Kansas

Purdue faced its second straight top 10 opponent on Thursday and fell to the host Jayhawks in a tight 3-1 match. The match swung early, as Purdue was unable to capitalize on four set points in set 1 at 24-23, 26-25, 27-26 and 28-27 before falling 31-29. Purdue rallied to win set 2, but dropped set three 25-22 and set 4 25-23. The fourth set featured multiple close in/out calls in the end that benefitted the Jayhawks. Three Boilermakers: Taylor Anderson (49 assists, 11 digs), Eva Hudson (17 kills, 11 digs) and Chloe Chicoine (16 kills, 12 digs) posted double-doubles in the match, with Anderson nearly posting a triple-double, finishing the night with seven block assists. Purdue's weekend continues in Lawrence today with a match against No. 9 Creighton at 5pm ET before facing Tulsa in the final non-conference match of the season tomorrow at 1:30pm. Purdue is currently 8-1 on the season and ranked 6th in the nation.

Soccer Drops Match vs. USC

After winning its first Big Ten match in almost three years last week Purdue soccer returned home to face No. 25 USC on Thursday before hosting UCLA on Sunday. The Trojans got a fourth minute goal from Faith George and it was enough for them to hold on for a 1-0 win. Purdue was pressing throughout and did manage to get three shots on goal, but they could not get one past for n equalizer. Emily Edwards kept Purdue in it with five saves, including some amazing fingertip saves. Purdue is now 5-3-1 on the season and 1-1-0 in the Big Ten. They have suffered consecutive home losses to ranked teams by a 1-0 scoreline.

Remaining Weekend Schedule

Baseball - Open Scrimmage at Alexander Field - 4:15pm Sunday Men's Golf - Purdue Fall invitational - Sunday-Monday Women's Golf - Mary Fossum Inviational at Michigan State - Sunday-Monday. Softball - IU-Indianapolis (Fall Exhibition) at Bittinger Stadium - Noon Sunday Women's Tennis - Kitty Harrison Invitational at North Carolina - Friday-Sunday

