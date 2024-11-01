Purdue Weekend Sports Preview: November 1-3

in other news
Quick thoughts | Purdue 99, Grand Valley State 41 (Exhibition Game)
Purdue finishes its exhibition with a route in Mackey.
Ever-changing Purdue offense could unveil new wrinkles after bye week
Ryan Walters look to add new wrinkles after setting foundation for new-look Purdue offense after the bye week.
VIDEO: Will Heldt and Cole Brevard pre-Northwestern media availability
Purdue defenders Will Heldt and Cole Brevard meet with the media ahead of Saturday’s clash with Northwestern.
Takeaways from Purdue's 101-50 exhibition win over Indiana Tech
Purdue women's basketball handled business in its exhibition matchup with Indiana Tech on Tuesday night.
Purdue women mix and match lineups in exhibition win
Several newcomers made fresh marks on Mackey Arena hardwood in Purdue's first action of the season.
The calendar is beginning to turn from fall sports to winter, especially this weekend. The highly anticipated men's basketball season officially gets underway on Monday night. This weekend also marks the beginning of wrestling season, while Cross Country competed in the Big Ten Championships earlier today.
Purdue Drops Crimson & Gold Points to Indiana in Cross Country
Illinois was the host of this year's BIg Ten cross country championships and Purdue finished one spot behind Indiana in both the men's and women's races to drop both points in the all-sports series with the Hoosiers. The men finished seventh as a team with 203 points, 28 behind sixth place Indiana. Wisconsin won the men's event with Purdue's highest Individual finisher being Douglas Buckeridge in 21st place.
On the women's side Purdue was 14th, just four points behind Indiana. Senior Payne Turney finished 52nd as Purdue's highest finisher. Oregon finished as the team champion on the women's side by taking five of the top 12 spots.
Other Purdue Sports This Weekend:
Wrestling - at Gardner Webb - Friday
Volleyball - at Maryland - 6:30pm Friday, at Rutgers 7pm Saturday
Men's Tennis - at Virginia Tech Dynamic Duo - Firday-Sunday
