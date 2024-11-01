Advertisement

Published Nov 1, 2024
Purdue Weekend Sports Preview: November 1-3
Travis Miller  •  BoilerUpload
(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)

The calendar is beginning to turn from fall sports to winter, especially this weekend. The highly anticipated men's basketball season officially gets underway on Monday night. This weekend also marks the beginning of wrestling season, while Cross Country competed in the Big Ten Championships earlier today.

Purdue Drops Crimson & Gold Points to Indiana in Cross Country

Illinois was the host of this year's BIg Ten cross country championships and Purdue finished one spot behind Indiana in both the men's and women's races to drop both points in the all-sports series with the Hoosiers. The men finished seventh as a team with 203 points, 28 behind sixth place Indiana. Wisconsin won the men's event with Purdue's highest Individual finisher being Douglas Buckeridge in 21st place.

On the women's side Purdue was 14th, just four points behind Indiana. Senior Payne Turney finished 52nd as Purdue's highest finisher. Oregon finished as the team champion on the women's side by taking five of the top 12 spots.

Other Purdue Sports This Weekend:

Wrestling - at Gardner Webb - Friday

Volleyball - at Maryland - 6:30pm Friday, at Rutgers 7pm Saturday

Men's Tennis - at Virginia Tech Dynamic Duo - Firday-Sunday


