Purdue Weekend Sports Preview: November 8-10

Outside of men's basketball and football, this weekend is a big one for in-state rivalries for Purdue sports. The women's basketball team will host sixth ranked Notre Dame in a tough early season test on Sunday night in Mackey Arena. It is the first time since December 2011 that the Fighting Irish will come to West Lafayette, and Purdue's slim 14-13 lead in the all-time series is on the line. Notre Dame has won eight straight in the series, with Purdue's last win coming in 2005 at home.

Volleyball is also playing an in-state rival as they have a return match with Indiana tonight in Bloomington. The Boilermakers rose to No. 9 in the latest volleyball rankings, and at 18-5 they are solidly in the running to host the first two rounds of hte NCAA Tournament. All five losses have come against teams ranked ahead of Purdue (#2 Nebraska, #3 Penn State, #5 Creighton, #7 Wisconsin, #8 Kansas). There are currently eight matches left in the regular season, three against ranked opponents.

Here is the full schedule of events for this weekend:

Men's Basketball - vs. Northern Kentucky - Friday, 7pm

Women's Basketball - vs. Notre Dame - Sunday, 7pm

Volleyball - at Indiana - Friday, 7pm, vs. Michigan - Sunday, 1pm

Men's Swimming & Diving - at #11 Louisville - Friday, 3pm

Women's Swimming & Diving - at Rutgers - Friday, 4pm

Wrestling - Tiger Style invitational in Kansas City vs. No. 9 Missouri (host), No. 21 Little Rock, Cal Poly, SIUE and Maryland - Saturday, 11am



