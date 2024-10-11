Purdue Weekend Sports Preview: October 11-13

Tonight is one of the toughest challenges Purdue will face all season as the Boilermakers travel to face No. 2 rated Nebraska in Lincoln. The Cornhuskers have lost just once this season, when they were swept by SMU on September 3rd. Purdue took them to five sets last season in West Lafayette, but this is still one of the toughest teams in the country to face. Nebraska has wins over Creighton, Stanford, and Louisville in the top 10, so No. 10 Purdue presents a similar challenge. They have dropped just one set in their last eight matches.

Elsewhere, soccer got the weekend started yesterday with a scoreless draw at Indiana. Since the Hoosiers won the Golden Boot last year in West Lafayette it will stay in Bloomington with the draw. Emily Edwards had a great save late to preserve the draw.