Purdue lacks wins, still has energy

Purdue lacks wins, still has energy

Boilermakers are holding onto their intensity, even after a Saturday thrashing at Wisconsin.

 • Israel Schuman
VIDEO: Jahmal Edrine & Max Klare pre-Illinois media availability

VIDEO: Jahmal Edrine & Max Klare pre-Illinois media availability

Purdue wide receiver Jahmal Edrine and tight end Max Klare talk to the media ahead of Illinois matchup.

 • Dub Jellison
VIDEO: Reggie Love III & Botros Alisandro pre-Illinois media availability

VIDEO: Reggie Love III & Botros Alisandro pre-Illinois media availability

Purdue running back Reggie Love III and cornerback Botros Alisandro speak to the media ahead of Illinois clash.

 • Dub Jellison
Purdue football fighting to keep wheels on the track amid 1-4 start

Purdue football fighting to keep wheels on the track amid 1-4 start

Despite a 1-4 start to the season, Ryan Walters and Purdue are looking to keep the wheels on the track.

 • Dub Jellison
Ryan Walters, Kevin Kane & Jason Simmons pre-Illinois press conferences

Ryan Walters, Kevin Kane & Jason Simmons pre-Illinois press conferences

Purdue's Ryan Walters, Kevin Kane and Jason Simmons weekly press conferences ahead of Illinois matchup.

 • Dub Jellison

Published Oct 11, 2024
Purdue Weekend Sports Preview: October 11-13
Travis Miller  •  BoilerUpload
Tonight is one of the toughest challenges Purdue will face all season as the Boilermakers travel to face No. 2 rated Nebraska in Lincoln. The Cornhuskers have lost just once this season, when they were swept by SMU on September 3rd. Purdue took them to five sets last season in West Lafayette, but this is still one of the toughest teams in the country to face. Nebraska has wins over Creighton, Stanford, and Louisville in the top 10, so No. 10 Purdue presents a similar challenge. They have dropped just one set in their last eight matches.

Elsewhere, soccer got the weekend started yesterday with a scoreless draw at Indiana. Since the Hoosiers won the Golden Boot last year in West Lafayette it will stay in Bloomington with the draw. Emily Edwards had a great save late to preserve the draw.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Full Weekend Sports Schedule

Volleyball – Friday at Nebraska 8:30pm ET (BTN), Saturday at Iowa 7pm ET

Soccer – Sunday vs. #8 Ohio State 1pm ET

Baseball – Fall Exhibition vs. Toledo, 1pm ET Saturday

Softball - Fall Exhibition vs. Purdue-Fort Wayne DH, 6pm ET Friday, vs. Manchester & Lake Land, Noon Saturday

Swimming & Diving – Dan Ross Intercollegiate at Purdue, Noon Saturday

