Purdue Weekend Sports Preview: October 25-27

Volleyball is taking center stage against this weekend. For the second time this year Purdue will play in a sold out Mackey Arena as the No. 10 ranked volleyball temas hosts No. 8 Wisconsin.

Purdue swept Ohio State on Wednesday this week 28-26, 25-19, 27-25 to move ot 16-4 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten. Eva Hudson led the way again with 19 kills and Ali Hornung had 15 digs.

This weekend's match with Wisconsin is critical if Purdue wants to keep place in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers are currently in fourth place, and both losses have come to Penn State and Nebraska, who are undefeated in conference play. In fact, Purdue has come the closest to beating Nebraska, as they had a match point on them in Lincoln but could not close it out. Wisconsin currently sits in third at 8-1. Purdue does not play Nebraska again this year, but it travels to Penn State November 21.

Here is the full Purdue schedule for the weekend.

Volleyball - vs. Wisconsin (Mackey Arena) - 3:30pm Saturday, NBC

Men's Basketball - st Creighton (exhibition) - 8pm Saturday

Soccer - at Michigan State - 1pm Sunday

Wrestling - Purdue Wrestle-offs - 7pm Friday

Women's Tennis - June Stewart Invitational - Friday-Sunday at Nashville