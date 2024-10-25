Purdue Weekend Sports Preview: October 25-27

in other news
How are former Boilermakers doing across college football?
Boiler Upload takes a look around college football to see how former Boilermakers are performing with their new programs
Which of Purdue's true freshmen have burned their redshirts?
Boiler Upload looks at seven true freshmen who have already burned their redshirts for Purdue this season.
VIDEO: Ryan Walters talks bye week, QB situation and more
Purdue head coach Ryan Walters talks bye week activities, the quarterback situation, injury updates and more on Tuesday.
Quarterback controversy rolls along during bye week in West Lafayette
Purdue head coach Ryan Walters discusses the quarterback competition rolling along in West Lafayette.
Question marks for Purdue football at the bye week
Boiler Upload presents four questions for Ryan Walters and Purdue football at the bye week.
Volleyball is taking center stage against this weekend. For the second time this year Purdue will play in a sold out Mackey Arena as the No. 10 ranked volleyball temas hosts No. 8 Wisconsin.
Purdue swept Ohio State on Wednesday this week 28-26, 25-19, 27-25 to move ot 16-4 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten. Eva Hudson led the way again with 19 kills and Ali Hornung had 15 digs.
This weekend's match with Wisconsin is critical if Purdue wants to keep place in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers are currently in fourth place, and both losses have come to Penn State and Nebraska, who are undefeated in conference play. In fact, Purdue has come the closest to beating Nebraska, as they had a match point on them in Lincoln but could not close it out. Wisconsin currently sits in third at 8-1. Purdue does not play Nebraska again this year, but it travels to Penn State November 21.
Here is the full Purdue schedule for the weekend.
Volleyball - vs. Wisconsin (Mackey Arena) - 3:30pm Saturday, NBC
Men's Basketball - st Creighton (exhibition) - 8pm Saturday
Soccer - at Michigan State - 1pm Sunday
Wrestling - Purdue Wrestle-offs - 7pm Friday
Women's Tennis - June Stewart Invitational - Friday-Sunday at Nashville
