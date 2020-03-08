One of Purdue's top linebacker targets was among the many high-profile recruits in West Lafayette this weekend of the Boilermaker program's junior day, Kentucky's Tristan Cox.

"I had an awesome time and so did my family," Cox said. "The hospitality was great throughout the whole visit."

Linebacker is a critical need for Purdue in the 2021 class, particularly given its shift to more diverse alignments under new coordinator Bob Diaco.