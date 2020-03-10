Belleville (Mich.) athlete Deion Burks was another Purdue target that made his first trip to West Lafayette this past weekend and the Boilermakers made a very good impression.

"I definitely like the academics part," Burks said. "They are high on engineering. I like Coach (JaMarcus) Shephard. He likes his players to be students of the game and learn different defenses. I like the head coach (Jeff Brohm). He told me they were really interested in me. I sat down with him and had a nice one-on-one talk."

The Boilermakers see the Detroit-area product as an explosive playmaker on the offensive side of the ball.

