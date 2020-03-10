Purdue weekend visitor update: Wide receiver Deion Burks
Belleville (Mich.) athlete Deion Burks was another Purdue target that made his first trip to West Lafayette this past weekend and the Boilermakers made a very good impression.
"I definitely like the academics part," Burks said. "They are high on engineering. I like Coach (JaMarcus) Shephard. He likes his players to be students of the game and learn different defenses. I like the head coach (Jeff Brohm). He told me they were really interested in me. I sat down with him and had a nice one-on-one talk."
The Boilermakers see the Detroit-area product as an explosive playmaker on the offensive side of the ball.
Continue reading below
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news