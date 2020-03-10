News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-10 22:26:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue weekend visitor update: Wide receiver Deion Burks

Sean Williams • GoldandBlack
Staff
@SeanW_Rivals

Belleville (Mich.) athlete Deion Burks was another Purdue target that made his first trip to West Lafayette this past weekend and the Boilermakers made a very good impression.

"I definitely like the academics part," Burks said. "They are high on engineering. I like Coach (JaMarcus) Shephard. He likes his players to be students of the game and learn different defenses. I like the head coach (Jeff Brohm). He told me they were really interested in me. I sat down with him and had a nice one-on-one talk."

The Boilermakers see the Detroit-area product as an explosive playmaker on the offensive side of the ball.

Continue reading below

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}