The Boilermakers saw a member of the wide receiver room leave the program late Sunday night as Collin Sullivan entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sullivan's exit brought the number of program defectors following spring practice up to 15.

Sullivan was a class of 2020 signee, coming in as a three-star recruit. The Texas native played in 17 games on offense and special teams, recording just two career catches for 10 yards. He was expected to serve as depth in the Boilermakers' wide receiver room heading into 2023.

Purdue is now set to have TJ Sheffield, Mershawn Rice, Deion Burks, Elijah Canion, Abdur Rahmaan-Yaseen as the returning cast of pass catchers for Hudson Card.

The Boilermakers landed FAU transfer Jahmal Edrine during spring practice and are pursuing several others as the spring transfer portal window closes.