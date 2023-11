Purdue redshirt freshman wide receiver Curtis Deville Jr. will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced Tuesday via X.

The second year pass catcher spent two seasons in West Lafayette after being a three-star recruit in the class of 2022. Deville did not appear in a game for the Boilermakers during his time with the program.

After Deville's departure, Purdue now does not have any wide receivers from the 2022 recruiting class with Zion Steptoe moving to cornerback this fall. Deville is the fourth wide receiver to exit the program, following TJ Sheffield, Deion Burks and Mershawn Rice. He is also the 14th Boilermaker overall to enter the portal in the last week.