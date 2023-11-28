Perhaps the biggest transfer portal departure of the cycle for Purdue is now known, as redshirt sophomore wide receiver Deion Burks announced Tuesday that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Burks led the Boilermakers with 47 catches for 629 yards and seven touchdown receptions in 2023, and had 63 catches, 804 yards and seven scores across his three seasons in West Lafayette. The explosive pass catcher was Purdue's top option on the outside, but will now search for a new home.

Purdue's wide receiver corps has taken a hit from departing transfers in the last week, with Burks joining TJ Sheffield and Mershawn Rice in leaving the program, but the redshirt sophomore is the biggest departure to date.

This move now leaves the Boilermakers with the likes of Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Jahmal Edrine, Jayden Dixon-Veal, Jaron Tibbs and Elijah Canion at the receiver position heading into 2024. Purdue will be active in bringing a new-look group of weapons to West Lafayette for quarterback Hudson Card.