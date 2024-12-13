Purdue wide receiver Jahmal Edrine entering transfer portal

The transfer portal entries continue to stack for Purdue football, as wide receiver Jahmal Edrine will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, his agent confirmed to Boiler Upload after On3's Pete Nakos' initial report.

Edrine came to Purdue from Florida Atlantic in 2023 as a part of Ryan Walters' first portal class in West Lafayette. After missing the entire 2023 season due to a torn ACL, he was expected to be a prominent part in the Boilermakers' passing game last season.

Edrine was the most productive of Purdue's wide receivers, hauling in 23 catches for 365 yards and two touchdowns in ten games, ranking in the top three of all three categories. His best game in West Lafayette came in the Boilermakers' loss to Michigan State, when he racked up five catches for 87 yards.

The potential departure now leaves Purdue with a thinning wide receiver corps, having only CJ Smith, De'Nylon Morrissette and Shamar Rigby as pass catchers who have served in regular roles for the Boilermakers. Edrine's portal entry also marks the third of Purdue's top three receivers to venture into the open market, following Jaron Tibbs and star tight end Max Klare.