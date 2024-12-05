Purdue wide receiver Jaron Tibbs entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Another young Boilermaker will look elsewhere following Purdue's coaching change, as sophomore wide receiver Jaron Tibbs announced that he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. He will also be keeping Purdue in consideration as it searches for a new head coach.

Tibbs was a key piece of Purdue's passing attack this season, as he started all but two games at wide receiver during his sophomore season and was one of the most productive pass catchers on the roster. Tibbs finished the year with 25 catches for 305 yards and two touchdowns, all of which were in the top three among pass catchers for the Boilermakers this season.

The Indianapolis native stuck with his commitment through the Jeff Brohm to Ryan Walters transition two years ago, where he turned down other offers from Iowa, Northern Illinois, Miami (OH), Ball State, Akron, and others.

Purdue now sees its first starting wide receiver enter the transfer portal this off-season. Tibbs now becomes the eighth member of Purdue's 2023 recruiting class to enter the portal since the group signed in December 2022.

Tibbs also joins fellow Purdue starters Dillon Thieneman, Cole Brevard, Yanni Karlaftis, and Mahamane Moussa in the portal following the firing of head coach Ryan Walters.