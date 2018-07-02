More: Purdue 2019 commitments

Purdue wide receiver target T.J. Sheffield indicated on Twitter Monday afternoon that he'll announce a college decision on Friday.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect from the Nashville area announced a list of four several weeks ago: Purdue, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Arkansas.

He has remained a Purdue priority from the start of the process up to this point.

He did not make any known official visits this summer, but has made unofficial visits to his top contenders, including a spring visit to Purdue for its junior day.

Purdue holds one wide receiver commitment out of its 19 early pledges: Ohio's Mershawn Rice. It's expected to sign at least three.