Purdue will be road warriors this fall when the program plays five games away from West Lafayette that will span 3,287 miles. Just three Big Ten schools will travel more miles in 2019.

The Boilermakers’ longest trip of the season will be their first trip: to Reno, Nev., to play Nevada on August 30. Purdue will trek 2,013 miles. That will be the third-longest trip of any Big Ten school in 2019. The shortest trip? It will be to Evanston, Ill., on November 9 to play Northwestern, a 140-mile jaunt.

Purdue’s average trip will be 657.4 miles, with games at Penn State (October 5), Iowa (October 19) and Wisconsin (November 23) in addition to the tilts at Nevada and at Northwestern.

Here is an exhaustive look at the mileage each Big Ten team will have to travel in 2019.