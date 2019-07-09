Purdue will travel 3,287 miles in 2019. Where does that rank in Big Ten?
Purdue will be road warriors this fall when the program plays five games away from West Lafayette that will span 3,287 miles. Just three Big Ten schools will travel more miles in 2019.
The Boilermakers’ longest trip of the season will be their first trip: to Reno, Nev., to play Nevada on August 30. Purdue will trek 2,013 miles. That will be the third-longest trip of any Big Ten school in 2019. The shortest trip? It will be to Evanston, Ill., on November 9 to play Northwestern, a 140-mile jaunt.
Purdue’s average trip will be 657.4 miles, with games at Penn State (October 5), Iowa (October 19) and Wisconsin (November 23) in addition to the tilts at Nevada and at Northwestern.
Here is an exhaustive look at the mileage each Big Ten team will have to travel in 2019.
BIG TEN TRAVEL HONOR ROLL
MOST MILES TO TRAVEL: Minnesota, 4,457 miles
LONGEST AVERAGE TRIPS: Minnesota, 891.4
LONGEST TRIP: Northwestern to Palo Alto, Calif. (vs. Stanford): 2,166
FEWEST MILES TO TRAVEL: Iowa, 1,280
SHORTEST AVERAGE TRIPS: Iowa, 256.0
SHORTEST TRIP: Indiana to Indianapolis (vs. Ball State): 51
|School
|Miles to travel
|
1. Minnesota
|
4,457
|
2. Rutgers
|
3,381
|
3. Nebraska
|
3,305
|
4. Purdue
|
3,287
|
5. Northwestern
|
3,248
|
6. Maryland
|
3,060
|
7. Wisconsin
|
2,829
|
8. Penn State
|
2,736
|
9. Indiana
|
2,344
|
10. Illinois
|
2,140
|
10. Ohio State
|
2,140
|
12. Michigan
|
1,967
|
13. Michigan State
|
1,603
|
14. Iowa
|
1,280
TEAM-BY-TEAM TRIPS BREAKDOWN
|Total miles
|Average trip
|Longest trip
|Shortest trip
|
2,140 miles
|
428.0 miles
|
969 miles to UConn
|
93 miles to Purdue
|Total miles
|Average trip
|Longest trip
|Shortest trip
|
2,344 miles
|
390.7 miles
|
694 miles to Nebraska
|
51 miles to Indianapolis (vs. Ball State)
|Total miles
|Average trip
|Longest trip
|Shortest trip
|
1,280 miles
|
256.0 miles
|
445 miles to Michigan
|
129 miles to Iowa State
|Total miles
|Average trip
|Longest trip
|Shortest trip
|
3,060 miles
|
510.0 miles
|
1,105 miles to Minnesota
|
133 miles to Temple
|Total miles
|Average trip
|Longest trip
|Shortest trip
|
1,967 miles
|
393.4 miles
|
522 miles to Maryland
|
316 miles to Indiana
|Total miles
|Average trip
|Longest trip
|Shortest trip
|
1,603 miles
|
320.6 miles
|
668 miles to Rutgers
|
65 miles to Michigan
|Total miles
|Average trip
|Longest trip
|Shortest trip
|
4,457 miles
|
891.4 miles
|
2,052 miles to Fresno State
|
282 miles to Iowa
|Total Miles
|Average trip
|Longest trip
|Shortest trip
|
3,305 miles
|
661.0 miles
|
1,205 miles to Maryland
|
432 miles to Minnesota
|Total miles
|Average trip
|Longest trip
|Shortest trip
|
3,248 miles
|
649.6 miles
|
2,166 miles to Stanford
|
155 miles to Illinois
|Total miles
|Average trip
|Longest trip
|Shortest trip
|
2,140 miles
|
428.0 miles
|
841 miles to Nebraska
|
190 miles to Michigan
|Total miles
|Average trip
|Longest trip
|Shortest trip
|
2,736 miles
|
547.2 miles
|
978 miles to Minnesota
|
197 miles to Maryland
|Total miles
|Average trip
|Longest trip
|Shortest trip
|
3,287 miles
|
657.4 miles
|
2,013 miles to Nevada
|
140 miles to Northwestern
|Total miles
|Average trip
|Longest trip
|Shortest trip
|
3,381 miles
|
676.2 miles
|
995 miles to Iowa
|
228 miles to Penn State
|Total miles
|Average trip
|Longest trip
|Shortest trip
|
2,829 miles
|
565.8 miles
|
1,322 miles to South Florida
|
250 miles to Illinois
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.