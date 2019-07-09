News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 14:47:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue will travel 3,287 miles in 2019. Where does that rank in Big Ten?

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
Xqrvdw18l0rpdup2dumw
Purdue will play five road games in 2019, averaging 657.4 miles per trip.

Purdue will be road warriors this fall when the program plays five games away from West Lafayette that will span 3,287 miles. Just three Big Ten schools will travel more miles in 2019.

The Boilermakers’ longest trip of the season will be their first trip: to Reno, Nev., to play Nevada on August 30. Purdue will trek 2,013 miles. That will be the third-longest trip of any Big Ten school in 2019. The shortest trip? It will be to Evanston, Ill., on November 9 to play Northwestern, a 140-mile jaunt.

Purdue’s average trip will be 657.4 miles, with games at Penn State (October 5), Iowa (October 19) and Wisconsin (November 23) in addition to the tilts at Nevada and at Northwestern.

Here is an exhaustive look at the mileage each Big Ten team will have to travel in 2019.

BIG TEN TRAVEL HONOR ROLL

MOST MILES TO TRAVEL: Minnesota, 4,457 miles

LONGEST AVERAGE TRIPS: Minnesota, 891.4

LONGEST TRIP: Northwestern to Palo Alto, Calif. (vs. Stanford): 2,166

FEWEST MILES TO TRAVEL: Iowa, 1,280

SHORTEST AVERAGE TRIPS: Iowa, 256.0

SHORTEST TRIP: Indiana to Indianapolis (vs. Ball State): 51

Ranking Big Ten by miles to travel in 2019
School Miles to travel

1. Minnesota

4,457

2. Rutgers

3,381

3. Nebraska

3,305

4. Purdue

3,287

5. Northwestern

3,248

6. Maryland

3,060

7. Wisconsin

2,829

8. Penn State

2,736

9. Indiana

2,344

10. Illinois

2,140

10. Ohio State

2,140

12. Michigan

1,967

13. Michigan State

1,603

14. Iowa

1,280

TEAM-BY-TEAM TRIPS BREAKDOWN

Illinois
Total miles Average trip Longest trip Shortest trip

2,140 miles

428.0 miles

969 miles to UConn

93 miles to Purdue
Games at UConn (969); at Minnesota (513); at Purdue (93); at Michigan State (323); at Iowa (242).
Indiana
Total miles Average trip Longest trip Shortest trip

2,344 miles

390.7 miles

694 miles to Nebraska

51 miles to Indianapolis (vs. Ball State)
Games at Indianapolis vs. Ball State (51); at Michigan State (309); at Maryland (623); at Nebraska (694); at Penn State (547); at Purdue (120).
Iowa
Total miles Average trip Longest trip Shortest trip

1,280 miles

256.0 miles

445 miles to Michigan

129 miles to Iowa State
Games at Iowa State (129); at Michigan (445); at Northwestern (228); at Wisconsin (175); at Nebraska (303).
Maryland
Total miles Average trip Longest trip Shortest trip

3,060 miles

510.0 miles

1,105 miles to Minnesota

133 miles to Temple
Games at Temple (133); at Rutgers (195); at Purdue (640); at Minnesota (1,105); at Ohio State (400); at Michigan State (587).
Michigan
Total miles Average trip Longest trip Shortest trip

1,967 miles

393.4 miles

522 miles to Maryland

316 miles to Indiana
Games at Wisconsin (395); at Illinois (343); at Penn State (391); at Maryland (522); at Indiana (316).
Michigan State
Total miles Average trip Longest trip Shortest trip

1,603 miles

320.6 miles

668 miles to Rutgers

65 miles to Michigan
Games at Northwestern (240); at Ohio State (254); at Wisconsin (376); at Michigan (65); at Rutgers (668).
Minnesota
Total miles Average trip Longest trip Shortest trip

4,457 miles

891.4 miles

2,052 miles to Fresno State

282 miles to Iowa
Games at Fresno State (2,052); at Purdue (532); at Rutgers (1,186); at Iowa (282); at Northwestern (405).
Nebraska
Total Miles Average trip Longest trip Shortest trip

3,305 miles

661.0 miles

1,205 miles to Maryland

432 miles to Minnesota
Games at Colorado (500); at Illinois (542); at Minnesota (432); at Purdue (626); at Maryland (1,205).
Northwestern
Total miles Average trip Longest trip Shortest trip

3,248 miles

649.6 miles

2,166 miles to Stanford

155 miles to Illinois
Games at Stanford (2,166); at Wisconsin (145); at Nebraska (530); at Indiana (252); at Illinois (155).
Ohio State
Total miles Average trip Longest trip Shortest trip

2,140 miles

428.0 miles

841 miles to Nebraska

190 miles to Michigan
Games at Indiana (225); at Nebraska (841); at Northwestern (373); at Rutgers (511); at Michigan (190).
Penn State
Total miles Average trip Longest trip Shortest trip

2,736 miles

547.2 miles

978 miles to Minnesota

197 miles to Maryland
Games at Maryland (197); at Iowa (776); at Michigan State (459); at Minnesota (978) at Ohio State (326).
Purdue
Total miles Average trip Longest trip Shortest trip

3,287 miles

657.4 miles

2,013 miles to Nevada

140 miles to Northwestern
Games at Nevada (2,013); at Penn State (537); at Iowa (324); at Northwestern (140); at Wisconsin (273).
Rutgers
Total miles Average trip Longest trip Shortest trip

3,381 miles

676.2 miles

995 miles to Iowa

228 miles to Penn State
Games at Iowa (995); at Michigan (612); at Indiana (735); at Illinois (811); at Penn State (228).
Wisconsin
Total miles Average trip Longest trip Shortest trip

2,829 miles

565.8 miles

1,322 miles to South Florida

250 miles to Illinois
Games at South Florida (1,322); at Illinois (250); at Ohio State (503); at Nebraska (481); at Minnesota (273).
Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}