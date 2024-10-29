Purdue women mix and match lineups in exhibition win

What happens when a roster featuring three freshmen and four transfers hits its home floor for the first game of the year?

First, a lot of people play, and they all play a lot.

And since the opponent is from the NAIA, they win.

Purdue head coach Katie Gearlds played 10 deep against Indiana Tech Tuesday, mixing experience with freshmen in her team’s first exhibition game in Mackey Arena. The lineups had one thing in common: They’re about as un-battle tested as it gets. None of Purdue’s lineups included more than two players who shared the court last year.

The offensive leaders on the new-look Boilermaker squad, in terms of shot volume, were freshman center Lana McCarthy, sophomore guard Sophie Swanson and senior guard Jayla Smith. Those three accounted for 52% of Purdue’s shot attempts and 43% of its points in a 101-50 win.

Here’s who else stood out:



