Purdue basketball held its annual Fan Day on Saturday afternoon in Mackey Arena, featuring both men's and women's programs and showing a glimpse of what could be in store for the coming season.

Katie Gearlds and company were on display for the first time since adding eight new faces to the roster and a pair of assistant coaches. During the session, the Boilermakers went through an hour of individual and team defensive drills, followed by moving into full five on five against the team's practice players (which are men). Purdue concluded Saturday's open practice with a 20 minute scrimmage against the practice squad.

Boiler Upload looks at what stood out from the festivities in Mackey Arena earlier today.