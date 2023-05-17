Katie Gearlds and company picked up another newcomer for 2023 as former Grand Canyon forward Alaina Harper announced her commitment to the Boilermakers via Instagram.

Harper is the younger sister of current Purdue forward Caitlyn Harper, who is returning for her second season in West Lafayette. The Harper’s are now the third set of sisters set to play for Gearlds next season, joining Madison and McKenna Layden, and Mila and Amiyah Reynolds.

The former Grand Canyon forward is coming off her freshman campaign in the Western Athletic Conference. She averaged 5.0 points and 2.2 rebounds while playing 11.6 minutes per game for the Lopes.

Despite her minutes fluctuating throughout the year, she came on strong down the stretch. Harper averaged 12.3 points on 53% shooting over her last three games in increased minutes. The 6’3” forward had five total games in double figures last season.

Harper will add depth to the frontcourt for Katie Gearlds in 2023 and beyond. The elder Harper will look to retain her spot in the starting lineup while Maryland transfer Mila Reynolds enters the fold and could play either forward or center. Incoming freshman Mary Ashley Groot also figures to have a significant role in the front court during her first season in West Lafayette.

That leaves the younger Harper coming in to compete for reserve minutes off the Boilermakers’ bench. Given her inexperience at the college level, she will likely use the next year to keep progressing before potentially earning a more prominent role in the future.

Harper plays with her back to the basket, and while she has not proven to be the shooter her older sister is, she has the ability to step out and hit mid-range jumpers. She was also 3/5 from three-point range in 2022.

Purdue will now introduce eight newcomers to the roster this off-season. Transfers Harper and Reynolds will each have three years of eligibility remaining, along with six freshmen Rashunda Jones, Sophie Swanson, McKenna Layden, Mary Ashley Groot, Emily Monson, and Amiyah Reynolds.

Katie Gearlds and new Purdue assistant coaches Kelly Komara and Mark Stephens have a brand new supporting cast behind returners Abbey Ellis, Madison Layden, Jeanae Terry, Jayla Smith, and Caitlyn Harper next season and added one more to the mix in Alaina Harper.