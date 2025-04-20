Purdue women's basketball lands UNCG transfer guard Nya Smith

Purdue women's basketball netted a commitment from a portal guard for the second straight day, landing UNC Greensboro transfer Nya Smith on Sunday afternoon.

Smith was a standout during her first season at the collegiate level, averaging 10.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game, while shooting 36% from the field and 32% from three-point range. The 5-foot-9 guard also racked up awards as a freshman, earning So-Con First Team, SoCon Freshman of the Year and SoCon Sixth Woman of the Year after her strong rookie campaign.

Smith can play the two or three, where she can be a versatile lockdown defender on the wing and has the ability to knock down shots from the perimeter, connecting on three of more three-pointers in eight games this season.

The SoCon import joins fellow transfer guard Taylor Feldman (Northern Arizona) and Kiki Smith (Arkansas) as Purdue's current transfer additions thus far this off-season, giving Katie Gearlds and company an intriguing backcourt for the 2025-26 campaign.