Purdue women's basketball entered the mix for an intriguing 2025 prospect on Monday night, offering Noblesville (Ind.) guard Meredith Tippner on the heels of the second live period of the spring. Tippner impressed head coach Katie Gearlds during Indiana Elite's 3SSB stop in Oklahoma City over the weekend, where she is teammates with Purdue commit Avery Gordon.

Tippner has been a breakout player on the 3SSB circuit this spring, averaging 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 points per game while shooting 40% from the field. The 5-foot-10 guard is still developing her perimeter shooting (26% on 23 three-point attempts) but a near 80% clip from the charity stripe provides reasons for optimism there.

Tippner also has a high motor and is a gritty defender that can guard one through three effectively. Her defensive versatility and intensity make her a potential defensive ace for any college program.

The Noblesville standout has a track record as a winner in two sports, with a state championship in basketball and two in soccer.

Purdue is the most recent of Tippner's influx of offers, which most notably includes Miami and Oklahoma State. That trio of Power 5 programs joined previous interest from Butler, Marquette, St. John's, Colorado State, Western Kentucky, DePaul, Bradley and others.

The Boilermakers already have two members in the 2025 class, with four-star forwards Avery Gordon and Kira Reynolds, but still have offers out to a number of guards in the class. Tippner now provides another option and will be a priority target for Katie Gearlds and company moving forward.