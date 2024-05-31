For the second straight day, Katie Gearlds and Purdue women's basketball offered a prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, this time a highly touted guard/wing. The Boilermakers sent out an offer to Steward (Va.) standout Sanai Green on Thursday night.

Green is rated as a four-star recruit by both Prospects Nation and ESPN (No. 14 overall player in class), holding offers from the likes of Iowa, Tennessee, Kentucky, USC, Michigan, Maryland, North Carolina and others.

The Virginia native has played three years of varsity basketball at Steward despite only being a sophomore. During her prep career, she's averaged 20.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 55% from the field and 35% from three-point range in 82 games (via MaxPreps).

Green is a true three-level scorer, with a deep bag offensively. She has the ability to create her own shot off the dribble, knock down shots from the perimeter, post up defenders down low and has a stellar midrange game. It is rare for a player of her size at 6-foot to posses that type of arsenal on the offensive end of the floor.

Purdue now adds Green to its growing list of 2026 targets which also includes Lillian Barnes, KK Holman, Jayda Kearney, Brooklynn Renn, Myah Epps, and Kamrah Banks.