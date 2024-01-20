Purdue women's basketball set to host several top targets for Indiana game
As Katie Gearlds and Purdue women's basketball prepare to play Indiana on Sunday afternoon, the Boilermakers are also set to host a handful of top targets, along with a pair of commitments for the rivalry matchup in Mackey Arena.
2025 commits, four-star prospects Avery Gordon and Kira Reynolds:
Purdue's top commitments in the class of 2025 will be in attendance for one of the biggest games of the season after having both made waves on the court this week..
Avery Gordon has been in and out of the lineup dealing with an injury during her junior campaign, but dropped what appears to be a career-high 41 points to go along with 13 rebounds in an overtime win over Westfield on Friday. The highly-touted center also had a buzzer-beater to lift her Brownsburg team. Gordon also eclipsed the 1,000 points mark earlier in the week.
Kira Reynolds also shined this week, notching her fourth triple-double of the season with 22 points, 16 rebounds and 11 blocks in South Bend Washington's win over Fort Wayne Northrop. Her team also clinched an NIC conference championship on Friday night after beating Jimtown. Reynolds is now just 14 points away from reach the 1,000 point threshold, soon following her future teammate Gordon with that distinction.
2026 point guard Kamrah Banks: (Indianapolis, IN)
One of the biggest priorities for Katie Gearlds and company is 2026 point guard Kamrah Banks, who is originally an Indiana native that transferred to Montverde Academy (Florida) prior to her sophomore season. Banks is rated as the No. 1 player in Florida by Prep Girls Hoops and is top 40 nationally in the class of 2026.
The 5'9" guard has offers from Miami (FL), Iowa, Alabama, Ohio State, and many others. The Boilermakers will have plenty of competition for the highly-touted guard, but Banks has been on campus several times.
2026 combo guard Myah Epps: (Fort Wayne, IN)
Another guard in the 2026 recruiting class that has caught the attention of the Boilermakers is Homestead (Fort Wayne, IN) product Myah Epps. The sophomore standout is the No. 4 ranked player in the state by Prep Girls Hoops and is on the radar of the Boilermakers. Epps currently holds offers from Butler, Marquette, Providence, Dayton, Bowling Green, and others, but Purdue could added to that list sooner or later.
2027 guard Lillie Graves: (Lafayette, IN)
2027 guard Lillie Graves will be one of the biggest priorities for the Purdue coaching staff over the next several years, especially being in the Boilermakers' backyard. The Lafayette native and McCutcheon High School product is the No. 1 prospect in Indiana, according to Prep Girls Hoops, and will be amongst the top players in the country by the time she reaches the college level.
As a freshman, Graves is averaging 22.0 points, six rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 48% from the field. She has offers from Indiana State, Butler, Ball State, Toledo, and Dayton, along with the Boilermakers. Katie Gearlds and company are already making an impression on the rising star in hopes of keeping her in the Lafayette area.
2027 forward Alaina Diamond: (Loogootee, IN)
Another 2027 prospect that is picking up steam on the recruiting trail is Loogootee High School (Indiana) forward Alaina Diamond. The freshman is the No. 2 ranked player in Indiana behind only Lillie Graves in the class of 2027. Diamond's only offer thus far is Austin Peay, but that list will expand quickly in the near future, where Purdue will likely enter the mix.
2028 guard Riley Schellhammer: (Fishers, IN)
The final visitor on the docket for Sunday afternoon is 2028 guard Riley Schellhammer out of Fishers, Indiana. The current eighth grader played in the United World Games for the 16U Team USA squad when she was 13 years old and was also an Adidas All-American.
Schellhammer has offers from Long Beach State and Valparaiso currently, but the Boilermakers will follow suit soon. The 2028 standout has taken visits to Kentucky, Michigan State and Purdue in recent months.